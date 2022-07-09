Looks like anyone who is looking to do some dolphin fishing this weekend should have no trouble finding and catching some fish. The dolphin fish are being caught along weedlines and under big patches of weeds. The easiest way to catch the dolphins is by trolling soft plastics and rigged ballyhoo that troll weedless. If your hooks stick out just a little, within seconds your baits will be covered by the scattered sargasso weeds.

A lot of the fish are small and will eagerly attack a freshwater worm with a hook designed to fish that bait weedless. Don’t worry if the first fish that shows up are small because often it’s the smaller fish that attracts the bigger ones to the boat. The best weedlines have been from 800 feet out. There have been a few blue marlin tracking the small dolphins.

Swordfishing has been good during the daytime. The swords are feeding near the bottom in 1,600 to 1800 feet of water. Dolphin bellies and bonito bellies make good bait for the swordfish and don’t forget to add a light to each rig.

Closer in and just outside the outer reef line, kingfish, bonitos, and barracudas are being caught near the surface early in the mornings and then deeper in the water column as the day heats up. These fish are eating fresh ballyhoo and Spanish sardines. Work the depths between 80 feet of water out to 260 feet of water.

The deeper ledges, rock piles, and many of the artificial reefs are producing mutton and vermillion snappers, plus almoco hacks, groupers and amberjacks. Live Spanish sardines, speedos, cigar minnows, ballyhoo and pinfish are getting most of the bites.

Nighttime reef fishing is producing nice catches of yellowtail, mangrove, and mutton snappers. Use cut squid, Spanish sardines, and silversides for these fish.

Tight Lines and Great Fishing!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

