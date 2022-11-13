Freedom Park soccer complex could crack the Top 10 most expensive sports stadiums

When Miami city commissioners last month voted to authorize zoning for Inter Miami CF's new 25,000-seat soccer stadium, little did they realize they were stamping approval for what could become the world's 10th-most expensive stadium at an estimated $1.3 billion.

Granted, Freedom Park comes with a lot of bells and whistles, including a 750-room hotel, a 58-acre park, and a 1 million square-foot commercial complex with offices, retail stores and entertainment. But, other "stadiums" generally have a fresh coat of amenities as well, such as the two fish tanks (removed last year) behind home plate at Marlins Park, the 10,000-gallon Rays Touch Tank at Tropicana Field, and the Texas-sized, $40 million high-definition TV screen at AT&T Stadium for Dallas Cowboys games.

Co-owned by English soccer star David Beckham, Inter Miami CF, which joined the MLS in 2020, will be playing -- as soon as 2025 -- in a stadium complex that rivals the price of such sports cathedrals as Wembley Stadium in England and Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y.

The most expensive sports stadium ever built is SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., which cost an estimated $5.5 billion (privately funded), with an inflation adjustment last year to $5.76 billion. Home to the NFL's Rams and Chargers, the stadium features a 120-yard, dual-sided LED video that can be seen by window-seat passengers arriving at LAX, and seating capacity that is expandable from 70,000 to 100,000.

Second on the list, according to "The 30 Most Expensive Sports Stadiums Ever Built," by ConstructionDisputes.com, is Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, which cost $1.9 billion (adjusted to $1.99 billion for inflation) and has 65,000 seats.

Both stadiums were completed in 2020, so it's easy to see how the current inflationary costs of construction, material and land, and all the luxurious amenities, have played big roles in the pricing.

Elaborate renovations and more luxury boxes have pushed stadium costs up in recent years. LoanDepot Park, for example, has a retractable roof for Miami Marlins baseball games, and lands 24th on the world's most expensive stadiums list at a reported $684 million in 2012 (adjusted to $780 million for inflation). The ballpark is the third-smallest Major League Baseball stadium (36,742 seats), yet ranks as the fifth-most expensive, proving that the land at the former Orange Bowl site was quite costly.

Inter Miami CF will operate with a 99-year lease agreement on 130 acres of land at what has been the Melreese Country Club near Miami International Airport. Total rent paid over the 99 years would come to $2.67 billion, according to miamiondonvestments.com.

Early plans called for a rooftop bar and even palm trees swaying on the Inter Miami Soccer Stadium roof, according to reports. Officials plan to evaluate appraisals for the stadium costs and, reportedly, look for a mid-ground between the estimates.

However, the ratio of just 25,000 seats to the enormous price tag -- a report last year by ElFutbolero.com placed the "stadium" at $966 million -- makes it the least effective stadium in the Top 10 when it comes time to recoup money from gate receipts.

By the time the 2026 FIFA World Cup comes to Miami, though, that site possibly could be used as a secondary field to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens or, at least, serve as a practice facility for some of the world's greatest teams.

Plans to expand Freedom Park to 40,000 seats for Miami Hurricanes football games were scrapped, mainly because the Federal Aviation Administration would have to offer clearance for a taller stadium. The FAA actually is reviewing concept plans for the soccer facility before giving the final OK.

The Herons currently play home games at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, which later would be set aside as a training facility, officials said.

On another list of "Top 30 Expensive Sports Stadiums," compiled by Work+Money, 15 stadiums hit the $1 billion mark, and the combined cost of the 30 stadiums comes to about $36.6 billion (half a billion dollars would not make the list). The U.S. lays claims to 21 of the 30, while 17 of them are non-NFL stadiums, like the updated version of Yankee Stadium, which is ranked sixth at $1.5 billion, the same price tag as the updated Wembley Stadium in London.

Inter Miami Soccer Stadium, obviously, would lead the way among Florida's most expensive stadiums when built.

The FLA Live Arena in Sunrise is the home of the NHL's Florida Panthers and, when completed in 1998, cost $185 million on land next to the Sawgrass Mills mall.

Also that year, Raymond James Stadium in Tampa came in at a price of $168.5 million (inflation adjusted to $280 million in 2021).

Not far behind was the $155 million to build Exploria Stadium in Orlando, which houses the men's soccer team (Lions) in the MLS and the women's team (Pride) in the NWSL. That stadium, which seats 25,500 in the downtown area with bars, restaurants and retail shops, opened in 2017. Reports indicate original costs began at $110 million but climbed along with inflation.

Looking back at several sports institutions in Florida, some of the costs in years past seem like huge bargains when compared to the Inter Miami CF facility.

For instance, when Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at the University of Florida was built in 1930, the cost was $118,000. With at least four major renovations, "The Swamp" has become the largest stadium in Florida, the 12th largest in the U.S., and the 18th largest in the world with a capacity of 88,548. The Gators opened a new $85 million training facility this year.

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens had a construction cost of $115 million (adjusted to $290 million 2021 dollars) when it opened in 1987.

The stadium is home to the Miami Dolphins and the Miami Hurricanes, and has hosted six Super Bowl games and two World Series. It also has been retro-fitted for other events, such as the Miami Open tennis tournament and the Miami Grand Prix Formula 1 race. In addition, it has been selected to host some soccer games in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Some $500 million in renovations in 2016 put the stadium back into the Super Bowl rotation.

Incidentally, the Jacksonville Jaguars are now the only NFL team since its inception in 1995 not to have a new stadium built or major renovations in place, estimated at between $600 million and $800 million. Meanwhile, the team has been approved for a $120 million athletic training facility.

In comparison, the Crandon Park Tennis Center on Key Biscayne, which was home to the Miami Open from 1987 to 2018, cost a reported $21 million to build.

Homestead-Miami Speedway, which seats 46,000, opened in 1995 at a cost of $70 million.

But, the true cost-effective bargain belongs to Daytona International Speedway, built in 1959 for $3 million. Since then, various renovations and seating configurations were made to house more than 100,000 spectators and the "stadium" also has been the site of country and rock concerts, football games, AMA Supercross racing, and even a women's pro soccer match. It is now the third-largest single-lit outdoor facility in the world.

Consensus Top 10 Most Expensive Stadiums

(With cost to build and inflationary adjustment for 2021 in parentheses)

1. SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA, NFL, $5.5 billion ($5.76 billion) 70,000 seats, expandable to 100,000

2. Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, NV, NFL and NCAA, $1.9 billion ($1.99 billion) 65,000 seats

3. MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ, NFL, $1.7 billion ($2.11 billion) 82,500 seats

4. Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, NFL and MLS, $1.5 billion ($1.66 billion) 75,000 seats

5. Wembley Stadium, London, UEFA (men and women), $1.5 billion ($1.96 billion) 90,000 seats

6. Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY, MLB and MLS, $1.5 billion ($1.89 billion) 54,251 seats

7. AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX, NFL and NCAA, $1.48 billion ($1.87 billion) 100,000, expandable to 138,084

8. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, EPL, $1.33 billion ($1.41 billion) 62,850 seats

9. Singapore National Stadium, Singapore, AFC, $1.31 billion ($1.5 billion) 55,000 seats

10. Optus Stadium, Perth Australia, cricket, $1 billion ($1.24 billion) 61,244 seats