Betsy Oztemel wins big in Nassau Tournament

The Key Biscayne Women's Golf Association hosted a Nassau tournament on January 10 with prizes awarded for lowest total net score, lowest net score on the front nine, and lowest on the back nine.

Betsy Oztemel played an outstanding round with scores of 30 and 39 on the two nine holes, making a breathtaking total low net of 69. Rita Craft won second low net on the front with a 31, and Bonnie Backes won second low net on the back with a 40.

The ladies play at 8:30 a.m. every Tuesday at Crandon Park. If you are interested in joining, please call the pro shop, (305) 361-9129.