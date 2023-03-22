Drama builds as women golfers complete first round of Association championship

The Key Biscayne Women's Golf Association played the first round of the club championship on March 14 and it featured some very close scores that suggest a suspense-filled second round to determine the winner next week.

In this week's play, Judy Chamberlain won closest to the pin on #6, Nancy Phillips on #17, and Deb Miller-Albanese on #13. Wendy Sullivan had a chip-in on #10.

The ladies play at Crandon Park Golf Club in Key Biscayne at 8:30 a.m. every Tuesday. Newcomers are welcome. If interested in joining, call the pro shop at (305) 3621-9129.