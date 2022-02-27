The Key Biscayne Women’s Golf Association played the first round of the two-week President’s Cup tournament on Feb. 8. Leading scorers from the first round are as follows: Lisa Egizi (94/70), Cristina Soulavy (95/33), Susan Cassio (106/74), Rita Craft (113/77), Elyse Sadler (108/81), and Ellen Crystal (116/81).

The winners of this tournament will be determined by combining these scores with those from the second round.

“Closest to Pin, #3” was Judy Chamberlain; Closest to Pin # 8, Lisa Egizi; and Closest to Pin # 17, Cristina Soulavy.

The Ladies play at 8:30 every Tuesday at Crandon Park. If interested in joining, call Bonnie Backes at (732) 616-7472.