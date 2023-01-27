Grandmothers ruled the greens in tournament

The Key Biscayne Women's Golf Association held a Grandmothers' Tournament on January 17 and Wendy Sullivan captured the trophy with a net score of 75. Jan Krock came in second on a match of cards with a 75 net.

The Low Gross tournament was won by Judy Chamberlain with a gross score of 93 (net 75). The Low Net winner was Deborah Miller-Albenese with a net score of 78 (98 gross).

The ladies meet at 8:30 a.m. every Tuesday at Crandon Park. If interested in joining, pease call the pro shop: (305) 361-9129.