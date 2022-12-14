Judy’s ‘famous eggnog’ highlights holiday luncheon for lady golfers

The Key Biscayne Women's Golf Association enjoyed a holiday luncheon on Tuesday, December 6.

Judy Chamberlain's famous eggnog was the highlight of the event.

The Stableford Tournament winners were; Wendy Sullivan, first with 40 points: Hiroko Asano, second with 38; Rita Craft , third with 33. Hiroko Asano and Cristina Delgado had birdies on the 17th hole, and Hiroka was awarded the chip-in birdie pot.

The ladies meet at Crandon Park Golf Course every Tuesday at 8 a.m. If you are interested in joining, call the pro shop at (305) 361-9129.