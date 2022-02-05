The Key Biscayne Women’s Golf Association sponsored a challenging “Four clubs and a Putter” tournament on January 25 and the winners were: (1st) Bonnie Backes, with 107/76; (2nd) Lorraine Hicks, with 113/77; and (3rd) Jan Krock, with 109/78.

Next week will be a “Blind Nine” tournament. After the round is played, nine holes will be randomly selected to count for scoring.

The Key Biscayne ladies meet at Crandon Park at 8:30 every Tuesday. If interested in joining, please call Bonnie Backes at (732) -616-7472.