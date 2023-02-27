Ladies play for the President’s Cup

The Key Biscayne Women's Golf Association completed the second round of the President's Cup Tournament on Valentine’s Day. Wendy Sullivan was the grand winner, with a net score total of 145 for the two rounds. Debbie Portela placed second with 151, and Cristina Preti was third with 152.

Closest to the Pin winners were Ellen Crystal (Hole 6), Betsy Oztemel (Hole 8), and Judy Chamberlain (Hole 17). Low-putt winners were Bonnie Backes (31 putts) and Debbie Miller-Allbanese (32 putts).

The ladies play at 8:30 a.m. every Tuesday at Crandon Park. If interested in joining, call the pro shop: (305) 361-9129.