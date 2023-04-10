Ladies gold results 1 IMG_1855.jpg

Hiroko Asano, Director of KBWGA (left), presenting Club championship trophy to Debbie Miller-Albanese (3/28/23).

The Key Biscayne Women's Golf Association played a Shamble Tournament of three-person teams on March 28.

Debbie Miller-Albanese_IMG_1851.jpg

Debbie Miller-Albanese holding her trophy.

The winning team of Debbie Miller-Albanese, Nancy Campaigne and Bobbie Voglino, scored 127. Second place went to Wendy Sullivan, Bonnie Backes and Hiroko Asano, with a 135.

At the luncheon afterward, Hiroko Asano, the golf group's director, presented trophies to winners of all the major tournaments of the year.

The ladies play at 8:30 a.m. every Tuesday at Crandon Park. Newcomers are welcome. If interested, call the pro shop at (305)361-9129.

