Lady golfers play best-ball tournament, raise funds for disaster relief organization

The Key Biscayne Women's Golf Association sponsored a charity tournament on April 18 to benefit the World Central Kitchen. Mulligans were sold for this purpose and the ladies opened their hearts and their pocketbooks to produce a substantial donation.

The tournament format was the best two balls of the foursome. In first place were Deb Miller-Albanese, Nancy Campaigne, Elyse Sadler, and Jan Krock (who was used for two teams) with a 126. Second on a match of cards were Judy Chamberlain, Elaine Gross, Jan Krock, and Nancy Kucera with a 136. Third, also with a 136, were Cristina Preti, Kate Trotman, Bonnie Backes, and Bobbie Voglino.

World Central Kitchen is a not-for-profit organization devoted to providing meals in the wake of natural disasters, according to Wikipedia. Elyse Sadler was responsible for initiating and overseeing the KBWGA tournament.

The Key Biscayne lady golfers meet at Crandon Park every Tuesday at 8:30 until May 9. Newcomers are welcome. If you are interested in joining, please call the pro shop: (305) 361-9129.