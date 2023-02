The Key Biscayne Women's Golf Association hosted a Ryder Cup tournament on January 31 and Team Europe won with 15 points. Team USA had 9 points.

Playing for Team Europe were Wendy Sullivan, Ingrid Faber, Diane McGuire, Nancy Campaigne, Lisa Coello, Debbie Portela, Nieves Montes, Ellen Crystal, Cristina Preti, Beatriz Foreso, Deb Miller Albanese and Rita Craft.

The ladies meet at 8:30 a.m. Tuesdays at Crandon Park. If interested, call the pro shop: (305) 361-9129.