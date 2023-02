The Key Biscayne Women's Golf Association held a tournament January 24 in which participants were allowed to use only four clubs and a putter.

The winner was Judy Chamberlain with a net 75 (gross 95), followed by Nancy Kucera with a net 77 (gross 107). Deb Albanese came in second low gross with a 105.

The ladies play at 8:30 a.m. every Tuesday at Crandon Park. If you are interested in joining, please call the pro shop at (305) 361-9129.