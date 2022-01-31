Wet conditions doesn’t dissuade ladies in Grandmothers Tournament

The Key Biscayne Women’s Golf Association hosted its annual Grandmothers Tournament on last week.

Surmounting wet conditions, the winners were Nancy Phillips (1st with 100/73). Bonnie Backes (2nd with 105/75), and Kate Trotman (3rd with 112/78).

Among those who were not grandmothers, low net was won by Lisa Egizi (102/78), and low putts by Betsy Ostemel (36 putts).

Next week’s tournament will be “Four Clubs and a Putter.”

FYI, Nancy Phillips, the Grandmothers Tournament winner, has just published her first book, “It's All about Golf.”

The Key Biscayne ladies meet at 8:30 a.m every Tuesday at Crandon Park. Call Bonnie Backes at (732) 616-7472 for more information.