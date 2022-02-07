Women fight the bluster for latest tournament

Last week, blustery winds challenged the Key Biscayne ladies participating in the Nine Blind Holes tournament.

Winners for the nine holes that counted – 3, 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, 16, 17, and 18 – were the following: Judy Chamberlain, first with a net 33; Kate Trotman, second with a net 33; Jan Krock, third with a net 34.

On February 8 and February 15, the ladies will hold the President's Cup, a two-week combined net tournament.

The ladies meet every Tuesday at 8:30 at Crandon Park. If interested in joining, call Bonnie Backes (732) 616-7472.