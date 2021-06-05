Great fishing on tap with the easterly breeze

Looks like the weather for this week is shaping up to be light easterly breezes and that can translate into some great fishing.

On the offshore scene there has been a steady bite from spring kingfish that is taking place around the sewer outfall offshore of Government Cut. The fish are feeding in depths from 70 feet of water out to 200 feet of water. Lots of bonitos are mixed in with the kingfish.

Live pilchards, threadfin herring, and ballyhoos seem to be the best baits for the kings, but a vertical jig with a short piece of wire is also getting a lot of kingfish strikes.

Along the current rips and off the western edge of the Gulf Stream a good number of sailfish and blackfin tuna are taking live baits fished from under a kite. During the day off the bottom big mutton snappers, black, and red groupers are being caught. Many of these fish are taking live pinfish, ballyhoo, speedos and goggle eyes.

Swordfishing has been good during the daytime in 1,800 feet of water. The swordfish are biting near the bottom during the daytime.

Dolphin fish remain scattered with some anglers catching them along the western edge of the Gulf Stream and others finding them under birds, floating debris and along weedlines. Many of the dolphin fish have been small.

Tarpon have been biting live baits and soft plastics along the outer flats and beaches of Key Biscayne. There has also been a good number of tarpons under the Bear Cut bridge and the Rickenbacker bridge. Here a live crab or mullet seems to be the favored bait. A few big permits are being caught on crabs intended for a tarpon.

Stay safe and Good luck while on the water.

Tight Lines!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.