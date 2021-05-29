Great weather often translates into fantastic fishing and that is what we are in store for this weekend.

The offshore fishing looks to be very good this weekend with decent numbers of sailfish in the 40-to-60-pound range feeding in our area. The 100- to 180-foot depth range is where a lot of the sailfish action is taking place.

With a nice east-southeast breeze forecast for the weekend, set yourself up in the deeper depth and set your baits. Now let the wind push you inshore gently and wait for the strikes. Lots of bonitos in the 10-to-15-pound class, blackfin tuna, wahoo, spring kingfish and dolphin fish are being caught in these depths.

Live pilchards, threadfin herring, goggle eye jacks, and ballyhoo are the top baits for these fish. While you’re offshore, do not be surprised if something eats your live bait and takes all the line off your reel in a flash. Large bluefin tuna have been migrating along our area this week. Big sharks and barracudas are eating the fish you are trying to catch.

On the bottom, a few groupers, some nice mutton snappers, amberjacks and cobia have been caught by anglers fishing live pinfish near the bottom in areas that have rocky ledges and artificial reefs.

A few large tarpons can be targeted along the oceanside flats in front of Key Biscayne and bonefish and a few permits are feeding on the shallow flats south of Key Biscayne on the low incoming tides.

The Finger Channels are producing lots of action from yellowjacks, jack crevalles, snappers, groupers, barracudas, and sharks. Live pilchards and shrimp are getting the strikes.

Tight Lines and Safe Fishing!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.