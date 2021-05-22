This is a great time to be an offshore fisherman that lives on Key Biscayne or nearby. A large amount of spring king mackerel has moved into our area.

Catching a legal limit of two kingfish per angler is almost a certainty. The kingfish are averaging 10 to 20 pounds, with a few over 30 pounds. While you are filling your kingfish limit you also have a good chance of catching some blackfin tuna in the 15-to-30-pound range. Lots of bonitos are mixed in with the king mackerel and blackfin tunas.

In the same depths that the kingfish are biting in, sailfish are being hooked, caught and released. When the winds are blowing a bit out of the east, the Gulf Stream’s edge can be in the same depth as the king mackerel, blackfin tuna, bonitos and sailfish.

If this happens while you are targeting the king mackerel, blackfin tuna, sailfish and bonitos, you also have a good shot at catching some nice dolphin fish. If this is not the case, then look for the dolphin fish from the western edge of the Gulf Stream out past 1,000 feet of water.

The best king mackerel action is happening in depths from 180 feet to around 80 feet of water. The king mackerel have been favoring live bait fish like the goggle eye jack, pilchards, threadfin herring, ballyhoo, Spanish sardines, cigar minnow and mullet. Add a short trace of #4 copper wire to your leader to protect your hook from the sharp teeth of the king mackerel.

If blackfin tuna is your main focus, then skip the wire leader and use a fluorocarbon leader in the 20-to-30-pound test. Sometimes live bait is not an option. Take a three-hook rig or a one-ounce jig and hook a fresh frozen ballyhoo or Spanish sardine to the hooks. The king mackerel, bonitos, blackfin tuna, sailfish, and dolphin fish will eat them slow trolled or drifted.

Over the artificial reefs, large amberjacks, cobia, groupers and mutton snappers are biting. A live pinfish, ballyhoo, pilchard, threadfin herring, or goggle eye jack has been the top baits for these bottom feeders. Plenty of sharks and barracudas are also being hooked and caught.

Tight Lines and Safe Fishing!