After winning a Gold medal in March during a Dallas, Texas competition, Texas, local Sensei Rodrigo Antunes, representing Key Biscayne’s Alliance Jiu Jitsu, competed again in early April in Charleston, SC, winning another Gold Medal in the competition.

Sensei Rodrigo next chance at Gold will come in late April as he will represents Alliance and the island in in Houston, Texas.

Best of luck Sensei.