KB Soccer will compete in ECNL Regional League

The Key Biscayne Soccer program recently was added to the ECNL Boys as a new club in the ECNL Regional League for the 2021-22 season. Braden River SC from Bradenton was also added.

“Braden River and Key Biscayne have earned the opportunity to compete in the ECNL Regional League – Florida through their excellent performances in Florida Club League One, proving the pathway that has been created in concert with the Florida Club League,” said ECNL Boys Commissioner Jason Kutney. “We are supporting the growth of our member clubs with a challenging competitive environment that aligns with their own player pathway.”

Founded in 1971, Key Biscayne SC is one of the largest clubs in Miami-Dade County. The club is committed to helping players develop their skills to their fullest potential while providing a wholesome, well-organized environment to teach the values of discipline, teamwork, sportsmanship, and general wellness.

“We are excited about being at the forefront of bringing ECNL’s core values to Miami-Dade County, helping to create a clear pathway for soccer development in Miami,” said Marcelo Radice, President of Key Biscayne SC. “By joining the ECNL Regional League – Florida, we are giving our athletes more opportunities to develop. But now the real work begins!”

The ECNL is the nation’s leading youth soccer development platform with a mission to Raise the Game is a total commitment to create the best possible environment for players, coaches, referees and administrators, with a determination to constantly question convention and challenge the status quo in youth sports.

For more information on Key Biscayne Soccer, click here.