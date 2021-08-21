Lucas Araujo was recognized by United Martial Arts Hall of Fame as Martial Arts of the Year at a recent event I Arkansas.

Araujo was recognized for his competitive performance this last season. Current #1 in the world for his division, Lucas is getting ready for Pan-Ams competition in Orlando and Worlds in Las Vegas.

Alliance Sensei Rodrigo Antunes, who was inducted in 2018 as Honor Award for his service to the martial arts in United States and BJJ Ambassador, presented a workshop for more than 100 martial arts school owners with self-defense techniques.

