Lucas Araujo Gomes was named Martial Artist of the Year by the United Martial Arts Hall of Fame at their annual convention in Arkansas in July.

Araujo was recognized for his competitive performance this last season. Currently the #1 ranked IBJJF black belt in the world in his division, Gomdes is getting ready for Pan-Ams competition in Orlando and Worlds in Las Vegas.

Gomes began training at the age of 10. He earned a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Black Belt under Master Rodrigo Antunes and has won nationally and internationally in Pan Am, Mixed Jiu-Jitsu Gi and No-Gi tournaments, according to the Hall of Fame website.

Alliance Jiu Jitsu Sensei Rodrigo Antunes, who was inducted in 2018 as Honor Award for his service to the martial arts in the US, presented a workshop on self-defense techniques for more than 100 martial arts school owners.

For more information on Alliance, located at 929 Crandon Blvd., (call 786) 538-7445.