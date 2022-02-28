Key Biscayne Women's Golf Association complete the 2022 President’s Cup tournament

The first round of the two-week Key Biscayne Women’s Golf Association President’s Cup tournament was played on Feb. 8

Leading scorers from that were: Lisa Egizi (94/70), Cristina Soulavy (95/33), Susan Cassio (106/74), Rita Craft (113/77), Elyse Sadler (108/81), and Ellen Crystal (116/81).

“Closest to Pin, #3” was Judy Chamberlain; Closest to Pin # 8, Lisa Egizi; and Closest to Pin #17, Cristina Soulavy.

Despite windy conditions on Feb. 15, some admirable scores were recorded when the ladies played the second round.

The winner was Lisa Egizi (101/77), with a combined net of 147. Second place was Rita Craft (117/81), with a combined net of 158. Third was Ellen Crystal (118/82), with a combined net of 163.

Lisa Egizi had a birdie on #17 and closest to the pin on that hole. Other Closest to the Pin winners were Rita Craft on #6 and Diane McGuire on #8.

Next up for the ladies is to play a Beat the Pro tournament with their pro, Marty Caifano, joining them.

The Ladies play at 8:30 every Tuesday at Crandon Park. If interested in joining, call Bonnie Backes at (732) 616-7472.