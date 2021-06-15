Local martial arts studio preparing a crew for July international event

At the end of July, Orlando will host the International Jiu Jitsu Federation Pan Kids, wherein children ages 5-to-15 from all over the world get together for a two-day event.

Competition is an excellent learning tool for kids to understand the meaning of commitment, consistency, excel their technical skills and develop a plan. It’s also a great opportunity to deal with frustration, humility, camaraderie and make new friends.

Besides having one of the most complete programs in the island, Alliance Jiu Jitsu is preparing a group of Key Biscayners to represent the village in the event, to be held July 24-25.

For more information, click here or call (786) 538-7445.