Two rowers from the Miami Rowing Club represented Team Puerto Rico (PUR) at the 2021 Junior (U23) Pan American Games Qualifying Trials held recently in Puerto Progreso, Yucatan, Mexico.

Rodrigo Miranda and Nicolas Nadal qualified for the Junior Pan American Games in a Double with a time of 6:38.91 in the 2,000-meter rowing event. They advanced to the 2021 Junior Pan American Games to be held in Cali, Colombia, from Nov. 25 – Dec. 5, 2021.

Miranda is 18 years old and a senior at Mast Academy in Miami.

Miranda was recruited by St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia, where he will be rowing next fall. Nadal is 16, graduated from St. Agnes Academy and is now a sophomore at Immaculata-La Salle High School. Both of them have been rowing for five years at MRC.

MRC is a non-profit organization founded in 1973. It moved to the Miami Marine Stadium Basin at the city of Miami’s request in 1979 and the boathouse built in 1983.

For more information, email info@miamirowing.org or call 305-361-3225

Miami Rowing Club is located at 3601 Rickenbacker Causeway, Miami (Virginia Key)