Lionel Messi received a formal contract proposal from Inter Miami this week after learning that he is ending his cycle in Paris Saint-Germain, and must decide in the coming days if his new professional stage will be in our city, Barcelona, or Saudi Arabia.

Inter Miami's proposal would be for at least three seasons, according to what was published by the Spanish sports newspaper MARCA. Though it would be for a "reasonable" financial sum, whatever they’re offering is not even close to the 400 million dollars per year offered by the Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia. In other words, if the player finally decides to come to Miami, it would not be because of the economic proposal but because of a decision based on his family.

The MLS has a very high interest in having Messi in the league, especially considering that in 2026 the Soccer World Cup will arrive in the United States, with Miami as one of the venues. Messi bought an apartment in Miami a few years ago and has made no secret that he would like his family to have an experience of living in the United States.

The option of going to Barcelona remains latent, although that depends more on Barça than on him, in the sense that for Messi to go, the Barça entity would have to meet some financial requirements, highlights MARCA.