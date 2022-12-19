The legacy of former NBA star KoBe Braynt lives on in Miami.

The Miami-Dade Boys and Girls Club dedicated its new basketball courts in honor of Bryant and his 13-year daughter Gianna Bryant, who were among nine passengers killed in a helicopter crash in 2020 in California.

The new courts, at 2805 S.W. 32nd Avenue, features a banner that reads “Mamba Forever” after Bryant's moniker Black Mamba, and “Mambacita,” which was the nickname of Bryant’s daughter Gianna.

Bryant spent his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, winning five NBA World Championships, including three consecutive titles from 2000-2002. He was a one-time NBA MVP, twice NBA Finals MVP, and an 18 time NBA All-Star. Bryant ended his career with 33,643 points, which is ranked in the top 10 of all-time. He was posthumously voted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2020.

The Boys and Girls Club, collaborated with Coca Cola Florida and the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation on the newly refurbished courts.

The Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating positive impact for underserved athletes and boys and girls in sports. It was founded by Bryants' widow, Vanessa Bryant.

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Raquel Regalado, whose district includes Key Biscayne, said she attended the dedication because she is a fan of the Boys & Girls Club.

In a social media post, Regalado said she was "proud to honor the legacies of Kobe and Gianna Bryant in such a meaningful way.”

According to CharityNavigator.org, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade “inspires and enables young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens.

“Boys & Girls Club is a place designed solely for youth programs and activities. Clubs are open every day, after school and on weekends, when kids have free time and need positive, productive outlets.”

Rebecca Wakefield, communications director for Regalado, said the commissioner is "a huge fan of the club because it's a great local institution that has been serving people for decades."

The legacy of Kobe Bryant lives on in Miami, said Wakefield

"Obviously, it was a tragic passing, but it's great to honor him in (this) way,” she said.