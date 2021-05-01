Now’s the time to take advantage of prime fishing off Key Biscayne

Offshore fishing right outside of Key Biscayne continues to get better every day. More and more sailfish are being hooked, brought to the boat side and released. Blackfin tuna in the 10-to-35-pound range are now in the area, descent size kingfish, a few wahoos, and an occasional dolphin fish are being caught almost daily.

On top of these fish, lots of bonitos, barracudas and big sharks are taking bait intended for the other fish species. And that is just the surface action. On the bottom over the reefs, wrecks and rock piles mutton snappers, cobias, catch and release groupers (for one more week) and big amberjacks are eagerly awaiting a nice frisky baitfish.

Catching live bait fish like threadfin herring, goggle eye jacks, cigar minnows, pilchards, pinfish, and ballyhoo can be difficult. There are bait boats selling bait, but none of them is a sure thing.

Once you have the bait you plan to fish with, head on out to 260 feet of water on an east wind and start looking for a nice color change or some fishy activity like fleeing baitfish, terns or frigate birds.

Once you locate the area you plan to fish, put up a kite and one or two frisky baits. Now drop a couple of baitfish to the bottom for the bottom dwellers. If possible, you might put out a live bait free lined or fished a few feet further down in the water column with the use of some lead weights. Now you have all the water near the boat covered.

Either let the boat drift in with the wind, paying close attention to what depths your strikes come from, or power drift with the outboards running and the bow pointed into the wind. If you had some action, then you can duplicate the drift, but if there was no action then try a little deeper till you find some action. First light and an hour before dark has been two of the best times to expect a hot bite.

Tarpon fishing in the ocean inlets, along the outside beaches of Key Biscayne and along Hobie Beach to the Seaquarium has been very good. Live mullets and medium size blue crabs are getting the tarpon bites.

Tight Lines and Safe Fishing!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.