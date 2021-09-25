I love this time of year. Fall isn’t far away and the baitfish schools are starting to slide by South Florida. This week we had lots of big schools of pilchards of different sizes, threadfin herring, Spanish sardines and the first schools of finger mullet in our area. It’s still early for the exciting fishing of the fall migration to happen. That won’t be until we get some cool weather but having the baitfish schools in our area will get our local fish hungry.

The offshore bite has been mostly along the outer reef line where kingfish to 15 pounds have been biting. Mixed in with the kings were bonitos, barracudas and a few blackfin tuna. Dolphin fish showed up last week, along with lots of sargasso weeds, but they have now moved north with the Gulf Stream’s current.

Many people continue to go offshore looking for dolphins and some are finding them. The guys that caught dolphins found them under floating debris that was located in water that was 600 feet out to 2,400 feet.

Yellowtail snappers continue to be plentiful over the offshore natural reefs in 40 to 80 feet of water. My clients have been catching legal size mutton snappers over the patch reefs.

A few tarpon and permits are hanging around the Bear Cut bridge. These fish are feeding on blue crabs.

Tight Lines and Good Fishing!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached by calling (786) 436-2064.