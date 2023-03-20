If the World Cup is one of the biggest money-making and high profile sporting events in the world, now the 2026 World Cup which will be played in the United States, Mexico, and Canada will be 50 percent bigger than the recent tournament in Qatar.

Last week, FIFA approved expanding the field to 48 teams to the June, July 2026 104-match schedule.

Versión en Español

The 16 host cities - 11 in the United States, three in Mexico, and two in Canada - will now have an additional 24 matches to host over the 80 already scheduled.

Miami was designated as one of the U.S. host cities for the 2026 World Cup.

The increase in teams and matches generates an additional 1.5 million potential ticket sales, positively impacting FIFA's World Cup revenues.

The Qatar 2022 World Cup earned FIFA approximately $7.5 billion. And the next World Cup 2026, with the expansion of teams, is expected to bring in an estimated $11 billion, according to unofficial estimates.

FIFA said the decision was in response to "a thorough review that took into account sporting integrity, player welfare, team travel, the commercial and sporting appeal of the event, and fan enjoyment."

Last year's World Cup in Qatar, won by Argentina, saw a total of 64 matches played over 29 days.