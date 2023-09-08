“I really liked this kid out of Miami, man,” Key Biscayne’s Cremaschi turning heads in US national team camp

It has definitely been an eventful two months for Benjamin Cremaschi, who last week was called up to be on the USA Men’s National Team (USMNT) as they prepare to play two friendlies this month.

The USMNT is scheduled to play games on Saturday, September 9 against Uzbekistan and on September 12 against Oman.

Cremaschi’s performance so far in the national team’s camp is being noticed by two USNMT veterans; Christian Pulisic and Tim Ream.

While appearing Thursday on Ream’s The American Dream podcast, Pulisic said, “I really liked this kid out of Miami, man.”

Pulisic was replying to the question who of the new faces in the national team’s camp has impressed him, an opinion Ream shares, adding that “Yeah, I would agree,” said Ream, adding that Cremaschi “has looked good.”

Pulisic added about Cremaschi, “Nice kid. It’s been exciting to follow Miami recently for obvious reasons. And yeah, I like him. In the few trainings I’ve seen him, I see a lot of potential there as well.”

“He’s looked sharp, Ream said. “He’s technical, not afraid to get into a tackle,” concluding that “Cremaschi has been the most impressive for sure in the couple of training sessions that we’ve had.”

Even if Cremaschi, plays in the USMNT’s friendlies, he would still be eligible to play for Argentina.

Cremaschi was born in the United States and is among three brothers who were raised on Key Biscayne and who have excelled at soccer. Both his parents are Argentinians which means Cremaschi is eligible to represent either Argentina or the US in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.