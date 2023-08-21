Inter Miami takes its first-ever League Cup, culminating the vision of Beckham, and the quest of Messi and his teammates

He did it again.

Messi and Inter Miami won Saturday’s Leagues Cup after winning seven consecutive games in this month-long tournament.

What a way to close this fantastic run. Messi was presented with two trophies: the “Player of the Tournament” and the “Most Goals of the Tournament.” Inter will have a special Cup presentation to the Miami fans on August 30 at their home stadium, DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

Inter had to face a tough environment in Nashville Sunday night. Head Coach Tata Martino started with his post-Messi starting lineup. One interesting move was seeing young Benjamin Cremaschi of Key Biscayne on the right middle side of the field and Ecuadorian Dixon Arroyo to the left. This placed Chremaschi closer to Messi and USA national team defender Yedlin, who both play on the right side.

In the 23rd minute of Sunday’s game, Venezuelan striker Martinez passed to Taylor, and the ball got deflected to Messi. As he has done many times, he went around a Nashville defender, and even as three more defenders were surrounding him, he kicked a beautiful ball in the right upper corner of the net, to the astonishment of the 25,000-plus Nashville fans.

This League Cup final was electrifying until the end. Soon enough, Nashville tied the game, and they were attacking and controlling it. But they couldn’t score again. In the second half, a Messi rocket shot hit the post. And in the game’s final minute, his teammate, Ecuadorian Leo Campana, had a chance for the win. But it wasn’t to be, as Campana’s shot while he slid hit the goal post and the game ended tied, 1-1 in regulation time.

The penalty shootout was intense and brilliantly executed. It took ten penalties from each team to finally finish this incredible final. In the end, Callender, Inter’s goalie, who received the Man of The Match award stopped the final penalty off Nashville’s goalkeeper.

Congratulations to the Inter Miami organization, to David Beckham's vision and perseverance (and for bringing Messi to Miami). But especially to players who brought the cup to sunny Miami for the first time and the two players with Key Biscayne ties; Cremaschi and Campana