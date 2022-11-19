Last month, the Key Biscayne Soccer Club made a big impression with their performance at the West Pines Kickoff Classic.

For the coaches leading the island’s youth teams, it was a great sign for the season. Despite heavy rains, which postponed or cut short many games, the overall results were fantastic.

The participants’ hard work is paying off. This tournament, one of the season’s first, was an early test for the club, and the progress was amazing.

Results:

Boys

U8 Blue: Champion (Coach Hernan)

U9 Blue: Finalist (Coach Miguel)

U10 Elite: Finalist (Coach Juanca)

U 11 Elite: Finalist (Coach Hernan)

U 11 Blue: Finalist (Coach Edwin)

U 12 Elite: Finalist (Coach Hernan)

U 12 Blue: Champion (Coach Enrique)

U13 Blue: Finalist (Coach Juan Carlos)

U15 Blue Champion (Coach Edward)

Girls

U10 Elite: Champion (Coach Charlie)

U11 Elite: Finalist (Coach Mario)

U11 Blue: Finalist (Coach Julian)