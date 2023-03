Key Biscayne Soccer Club shines in Weston Cup & Showcase tournament

Local soccer teams had an impressive weekend at the Weston Cup & Showcase tournament over President’s Day weekend, February 19-21. Twenty-eight KB teams participated and all performed exceptionally well. If not for some teams being eliminated due to goal differential, and for some unconverted penalty kicks, the club would have achieved unprecedented results. Fifteen teams advanced to semifinal or final games. The teams demonstrated why KB Soccer Club is considered one of the best clubs in South Florida.

Here is a summary of final results:

Champions - 6

Finalists - 6

Semifinalists - 3

Group phase participants - 13

Results per age group:

GIRLS

U 10 Elite: Eliminated in Group Phase (goal differential)

U 11 Elite: Eliminated in Group Phase

U 11 Blue: Eliminated in Group Phase

U 12 Elite: Eliminated in Group Phase (goal differential)

U 12 Blue: Finalist

BOYS

U 8 Elite: Eliminated in Group Phase

U 8 Blue: Semifinalist

U 9 Elite: Eliminated in Group Phase

U 9 Blue: Finalist

U 9 White: Eliminated in Group Phase

U 10 Elite: Finalist

U 10 Blue: Eliminated in Group Phase

U 11 Elite: Semifinalist

U 11 Blue: Eliminated in Group Phase

U11 White: Finalist

U 12 Elite: Finalist

U 12 Blue: Eliminated in Group Phase (goal differential)

U 12 White: Champion

U13 Elite: Semi-finalist (U14 Bracket)

U13 Blue: Champion

U13 White: Eliminated in Group Phase

U14 Elite: Champion

U14 Blue: Champion

U14 White: Champion

U15 Elite: Finalist

U15 Blue: Champion

U16 Elite: Eliminated in Group Phase

U16 Blue: Eliminated in Group Phase