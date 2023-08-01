Messi and Inter Miami playing to advance in League Cup action at home on Wednesday

What an incredible start. Inter Miami fans have seen a 360-degree change in Inter Miami performances. First, a game thriller against Cruz Azul, with an overtime-winning goal from Leo. Last Tuesday, Inter’s Messi beat Atlanta United 4-0. Leo scored twice and gave two assists.

Inter is now in the round of 32 at the Leagues Cup, playing in-state rival Orlando City in its home stadium, DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The level of play is at a high point with Messi and his teammates. Robert Taylor, the Finland-born 28-year-old player, has scored three great goals, one against Cruz Azul and two against Atlanta. Sergio Busquet's performances are not to be underestimated. He commands the field with uncanny calm, ball control, and tremendous vision.

And now, with the arrival of Jordi Alba, the team has built the vertebral column of the team – Alba on defense, Busquet in the middle, and Messi upfront. Messi, Busquets and Alba played together in the famous Barcelona FC, winning five La Liga Cups, six Copa del Rey Cups, one Champions League, and three Supercopas, among others. Barcelona will be remembered as one of the most dominant teams in history.

US favored in Women’s World Cup

The US Women’s team is one of the favorites to win the FIFA Women's World Cup, which is being held in Australia and New Zealand. The World Cup started on July 20 and will end on August 20. The Final will be held in Sydney Australia at 5 p.m. Eastern on August 20. The US Team is in Group E, together with Vietnam, Netherlands and Portugal.

FIFA is expecting record attendance as women's football enjoys an explosion of popularity. The tournament has 8 groups, each group with 4 teams from different parts of the world, for a total of 32 teams. Fox Sports, which is covering the Cup, reported over 6 million viewers watching the US against the Netherlands last week. The favorites to win the Cup are team US, The Netherlands, England and Spain. Germany, one of the early favorites, was defeated by Colombia on an electrifying last-minute goal.

The US had a crucial game Tuesday against Portugal, playing to a disappointing 0-0 tie but advancing to the round of 16, where they will likely play old nemesis Sweden.

Kylian Mbappe

In other news, the drama continues with Mbappe, the French superstar and ex-Messi teammate. He did not join his current team, PSG, on the summer break games in Asia. He will become a free agent next year, but there appears to be major internal problems, and he wants out. There are rumors that Real Madrid is getting close to closing a deal for him. However, we’ll see how it plays out. Remember, Real Madrid was embarrassed in 2021 when Mbappe and Madrid had come to an agreement, but Mbappe canceled the agreement at the 11th hour.