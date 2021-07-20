Although he came to Key Biscayne in search of rest and intimacy with his family, Leo Messi took a few minutes to greet a number of boys and fans who approached on bicycles, cars or walking to the property he is renting on Mashta Island in Key Biscayne.

Everyone had the same objective; greet him and be able to take a photo or get some autographs from the soccer megastar.

The captain of Barcelona and the Argentine National Team, considered by many the best soccer player in the world, went to the door of the house, spoke briefly with the boys, took photos, and signed a few autographs.

Even some who passed in boats by the front of the house were greeted by the soccer player while he enjoyed in the pool with his family.

Later on Sunday he had his moment of intimacy when he went out to dinner with Antonella, according to his wife published on her Instagram account with the caption "My date @leomessi" and a close-up photo of Messi.