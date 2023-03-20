It has been a great start to the calendar year for both St. Agnes varsity soccer teams, which won All-Catholic Conference League championships last month.

The school’s varsity girls soccer team, coached by St. Agnes Athletic Director Anthony Hazelwood and Charles Weiss, defeated St. John Neumann 4-3 and then defeated Broward’s St. Thomas. Goalkeeper Carolina Fernandez “had two phenomenal games,” Hazelwood said.

Not to be outdone, the boys team, coached by Gerard Loisel, after an 8-0 semifinal victory, won the championship by beating St. Hugh 4-0.

It was the fourth consecutive year St. Agnes’ varsity team made it to the All-Catholic Conference League Championship and finished the 2022-2023 season undefeated.

Congratulations and Go Bears!