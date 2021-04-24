This weekend should bring a 15-knot east wind and better fishing.

Last week’s west wind hurt the fishing, but it blows from the east this week

Last weekend we had a lot of west winds and slow fishing. This weekend looks like we should see a 15-knot east wind and better fishing.

Tarpon fishermen should hit Government Cut just before dusk and slow drift medium size blue crabs behind the boat. The tarpon bite has been best on the outgoing tides, which will be at around 7 p.m. on Friday. Expect the tarpon to continue to feed until the tide switches.

Permit often are caught in the ocean inlets using crabs that are intended for the tarpon. If you have a boat, but do not like fishing in the ocean inlets, then head over to the area between the Rickenbacker Causeway and Seaquarium. Look for rolling tarpon on the surface or big marks on your depth recorder. Once located you can slow drift crabs, live mullet, or cast soft plastics while you fish your baits off the stern.

Just when the offshore fishing looked like it was going to heat up, it turned off. Maybe due to the west wind. But with a forecasted east wind for the weekend, we can only hope that the great spring fishing returns. There is only one way to find out and that is to get out there and try your luck.

Once you have acquired enough live baits for chumming and fishing, head offshore to 180 feet of water. Start a drift and fish a few free lined baits near the surface, baits under a kite and baits deep with the help of a downrigger or lead weights. Now you have all the water columns covered.

Let the boat drift inshore to about 60 feet of water. If you started in an area that was holding fish, you should have action from sailfish, kingfish, bonitos, cobia, blackfin tuna, wahoo, sharks, and barracudas. If there are no strikes, change your area a bit and try again. Once you start getting bites, repeat the drift till the action dies. Often the action will happen in areas that have artificial reefs in between these deaths.

On the bottom especially if there is some bottom structure, cobias, groupers for catch and release, amberjacks, and mutton snappers can be caught. Dolphin fish have been scattered and far and few in between. If a dolphin fish is on your list of fish to catch, then head out to the blue water.

Look for frigate birds diving to the surface, bait fish fleeing from a predator or floating debris. This could happen anywhere from the western wall of the Gulf Stream out past 1000 feet of water. Once you locate any of these things, have a pitch bait ready to throw in case a fish is feeding in the area.

Tight Lines and Safe Fishing!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached by calling (786) 436-2064.