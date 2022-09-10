Tips for maxing your chances of catching snook while the season is open

Good news for fishermen that have enjoyed the past few months catching and releasing snook in the Key Biscayne area. Snook season opened on the first of September and fishermen who have a saltwater license and a snook stamp can possess one slot-size snook per day. A slot size snook on the Atlantic measures 28 inches to 32 inches from the lower jaw to the tip of the snook's tail.

You can go to www.myfwc.com to see the snook regulations.

If you want to give snook fishing a shot in the Key Biscayne area, here are a few tips:

From a boat, especially at night, you can cast Flare Hawk jigs in Bear Cut, Norris Cut, Government Cut and along the Rickenbacker Causeway.

During the day, cast those jigs along the seawall of Cape Florida. Bounce the jig off the bottom for best results.

Soft plastics that imitate a shrimp work well on the snook, and a large live shrimp or frisky live pinfish is a natural bait for a snook.

Skin your catch or you will find out why some people call snook soap fish.

The offshore bite has been slow. Early mornings continue to provide action from a few kingfish, bonitos, barracudas, wahoo and blackfin tuna. The depths between 90 and 300 feet of water have been the most productive. Work the artificial reefs outside of the ocean inlets, especially on the outgoing tides, and current rips in these depths. Fresh natural baits like ballyhoo and Spanish sardines attached to a one-ounce jig with two extra 5/0 Mustad hooks have been getting a lot of the bites. Slow drifting these baits while throwing chunks of bait around the boat should keep you on the action till the morning heats up.

On the bottom over hard bottom, in depths between 80 to 200 feet, is some decent size mutton and yellowtail snappers. The snappers are going for live pilchards, ballyhoo, and strips of bonito. You have to hook the fish and get it into the boat fast or the sharks will get your catch.

Dolphin fish have been scattered all over the ocean. The fish are being caught from the blue waters edge out past 20 miles from shore. The night bite continues to be good for yellowtail and mutton snappers. Hit the deeper parts of the outer reef say in 60 to 90 feet of water. Chumming and fishing with cut bait is the way to get these fish on the end of your line!

Tight Lines and Stay Cool!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

