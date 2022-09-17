Watch the weather while catching snook, which are plentiful

The nice but hot weather conditions continue to present great opportunities for our Key Biscayne fishermen. However, late afternoon thunderstorms are something everyone needs to be aware of while on the water.

Snook fishermen have had a lot of success catching slot size snook. The best snook bite has been at night and on the outgoing tide. Snook are being caught in and around Government Cut, Norris Cut, Bear Cut, Cape Florida seawall, and along the Rickenbacker Causeway. The best snook baits have been live mullet, pinfish, large shrimp, pilchards, thread-fin herrings, and on an assortment of artificial lures.

The offshore bite has been best early in the day. Just outside the outer reef, in 80 feet of water out to about 300 feet, kingfish to 20 pounds, lots of bonitos in the five to 15 pound range, an occasional sailfish, wahoo, barracudas, and sharks are biting. Once the temperatures start inching up the surface fishing slows and the bites are coming close to the bottom.

Black-fin tuna are being caught outside of 300 feet of water but many of them are small. The black-fin tuna are eating trolled small feathers and plastic squids that are being fished way back behind the boat. Dolphin fish are scattered in the blue waters of the Gulf Stream. Floating weeds and debris are also scattered offshore. The dolphins are being caught from 400 feet out to 2,000 feet of water. Sword-fishing has been good during the daytime in 1,600 to 1,800 feet of water. The swords are feeding near the bottom. Big rigged strips of bonito and dolphin bellies, as well as rigged squids, have been the most productive baits.

Daytime bottom fishing has been producing catches of yellowtail and mutton snappers. The deeper ledges of the outside reefs and the rock piles in 80 to 120 feet of water have been the most productive. A few nice groupers and amberjacks have been caught off the wrecks in 130 to 240 feet of water. Live pinfish and speedos are getting the big fish strikes. Nighttime reef fishing continues to produce decent catches of yellowtail snappers. A few mutton and mangrove snappers plus an assortment of blue-runners, margates, toros, and grunts have made up the remainder of the bottom fishing catch. Hit the deeper reefs if the current will allow for the best action.

Tight lines and great fishing!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

To read last week's fishing report, click here.