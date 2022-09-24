The fall migration of baitfish and large predators hasn’t made it to our area yet. There have been reports of big schools of pilchards and mullets near Deerfield Beach, so it could be any day that these baitfish make it here.

Calm winds, with the exception of the strong winds associated with thunderstorms, have provided some decent fishing for bonefish over the shallow flats of South Bay. The Oceanside flats south of Soldiers Key and as far south as Elliott have given bonefish fishermen many opportunities on the incoming tides. A few permits have been caught in the same areas.

The offshore bite continues to be about the same. Kingfish, bonitos, blackfin tuna, barracudas, wahoo, sailfish, and sharks were caught this past week early in the day. The action took place in depths from 80 feet out to 260 feet of water. Most of the artificial reefs in these depths had fish on them. Live and dead baits were getting the hits. Blackfin tunas in the 10-pound range were being caught out in 300 to 600 feet of water late in the day. Trolling feathers and plastic squids way behind the boat was the key to catching the tunas. Dolphin fish have been 15 to 20 miles offshore.

Mutton, yellowtail, and vermillion snappers are being caught in good numbers both day and night. The snappers are being caught on the outside of the outer reef in 70 to 90 feet of water and over rock piles and wrecks in 100 feet of water.

Tight Lines and Stay Safe!

Capt. Alan Sherman, who operates “Get Em” Sportfishing Charters, has been leading fishing charters in South Florida for 30+ years. He can be reached here or by calling (786) 436-2064.

