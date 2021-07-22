West Palm Beach, FL, July 13, 2021 — Looking for a safe, unique vacation the entire family will enjoy? How about a virtual trip to a very real remote island where you can visit the most advanced state-of-the-art aquarium complexes ever conceived, holding the most terrifying giant sharks and sea monsters that ever lived?
Welcome to www.SeaMonsterCove.com, one of the most original and ambitious entertainment venues ever imagined. The creative force that recruited an international team of 3D animators, 2D artists, engineers, actors, producers and an ancient shark museum curator is Steve Alten, author of the NY Times bestselling MEG series, the source material for the 2018 summer blockbuster, The MEG, starring Jason Statham.
“The story that runs through every offering at Sea Monster Cove came to me back in December of 2019. I had announced MEG -7: Purgatorywould be the last book in the MEG series, so a new prehistoric sea creature story was the last thing I needed, but the beats were so good … and it felt like an episodic TV series, which is something I’ve always wanted to write. The key was the location — a remote island that somehow I knew was out there … and there it was — Maug. It even sounds like Meg.”
Enter www.SeaMonsterCove.com, and you are guided through a quick history of Maug, a remote (and very real) island located in the Northern Marianas. What lies beneath Maug became the basis of Alten’s story — a 380 million-year-old aquifer filled with the most terrifying sea creatures that ever lived.
“There are two major complexes on Maug Island,” Alten explains. “The Sea Monster Aquarium Complex holds six marine habitats that date back to different eras in our history, while the O-Quarium is home to our star attraction, Snowflake.” Snowflake may sound meek, but the albino Mako shark is a 63-foot, 25-ton monster best viewed via one of the suites at the Black Demon Inn, a 5-star hotel with suites that back up to the main tank. Snowflake is waiting for you there, circling outside your bedroom window.
At SeaMonsterCove.com, the special effects are motion picture-worthy, and the wildlife doesn’t just swim around in benign circles; in fact, they are quite aware that you are watching them, and some of them clearly do not like it, especially when you enter their habitat to do a little “cage diving.” In each of these heart-pounding, 360-degree experiences, the user controls the viewing angle, attempting to track the attacks as they happen (there are day and night versions available). The action is nonstop, and the creatures look and act so real that it is easy to lose yourself in the experience.
Other features at SeaMonsterCove.com include Alten’s episodic TV series, Where Sea Monsters Roam; an animated TV series, The Adventures of Snowflake & Layla; and two original video games, Run Layla Run and Where Sea Monsters Roam. There’s also an education center and a private library offering enhanced versions of Alten’s novels as well as teacher curriculum materials for distance learning. In August, curriculum materials for in-class and distance learning will combine the enhanced novels and virtual adventures for secondary school teachers looking to engage their students by blending education with entertainment.
And Alten isn’t quite done with movies yet. The MEG sequel, MEG-2: The TRENCH, goes into production in January, with The LOCH (a thriller about the Loch Ness Monster) to follow, along with the adaptation of a third Alten novel which cannot be announced just yet (but the enhanced version of the novel is available in the website’s private library). Steve Alten is also the founder and director of the nonprofit Adopt-an-Author teen reading program, considered by many educators to be the most effective tool to get reluctant readers to read.
