Hi Dr. Kelly: During the Omicron outbreak, which is the best Covid test: The PCR test or the Home Rapid Antigen test?
That is a very interesting question and the explanation keeps changing as we learn more about the Omicron variant. The short answer is that neither test is “best.” Each has their strengths and weaknesses.
The PCR is the gold standard. It is the most sensitive test and can detect viruses in very small quantities, meaning it can pick up a Covid infection before there is a lot of virus present in the body. However, many labs have a 2-3 day turnaround time on PCR testing, so it can be hard to get an answer quickly. So, if you are trying to get a quick answer about whether you have Omicron, the PCR is less than perfect.
The Home Rapid Antigen test is convenient and fast. We keep a bunch at our house so we can test whenever we have a concern. It is also a good, but not great, screening tool. Unlike the PCR, you get an immediate result. The problem with the Omicron variant is that the rapid test may not pick up the infection during the first 2 days of infection. This is different from what we saw with the Delta variant, when the rapid test detected the virus much earlier.
Some researchers speculate that the reason for the delay is that Omicron attacks the throat first, and there might not initially be much virus in the nose. Some day, manufacturers may recommend swabbing the throat with a rapid test. But for now, the nose swab is the only approved way to use the rapid test.
The takeaway, then,is that the rapid test is convenient, but may miss some Omicron cases.
As to which test is better after you’ve had Covid and you want to determine if you are still infectious, the rapid test is best. If it is negative, chances are you are no longer infected and spreading the virus. Because it is so sensitive, the PCR test can detect small amounts of residual virus long after the infective phase is over.
The bottom line? If you suspect you have Covid, you should do both tests. If the rapid test is positive, treat yourself as if you are infected. If you have symptoms, but the rapid test is negative, I’d wait for the PCR results before you consider yourself not infected. Once you test positive with either test, you can use the rapid test to confirm when you are no longer infectious.
It is a complicated, changing topic, but I hope this answers your question,