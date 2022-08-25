As Instagram, Facebook, and other popular social media platforms advance with time one of the key components of social media is sharing and seeing new places.
However, how exact of a location is too exact ?
Recently, many unknowing users were made aware of one of Instagram’s default Location Services settings. The Precise Location feature exists so that your pinpointed location, not just your vague whereabouts, can be easily found. This means that if you post in Key Biscayne, Florida, not only will people know that you are on the island, but your post also gives them access to the exact location you are in, for example, enjoying lunch at The Golden Hog.
Countless other apps have this setting automatically turned on, including Snapchat, Facebook, and on-the-rise social media platform BeReal. Though shocking, users have already been informed of this in each app’s “Terms & Conditions” or “Privacy Policies.”
Most people, especially womxn, are rushing to turn this feature off, either because of a previous dangerous situation, such as stalking, or because of their general discomfort with having a public way to be so specifically tracked. As a result, social media sites are flooded with opinions and warnings on the feature.
Instagram’s PR Team commented on this news on Twitter, calling it a “meme” and saying “We don’t share your location with others. Similar to other social media companies, we use precise location for things like location tags and maps features.”
One Twitter user (@ngriffin_uk) replied to their tweets, saying “Does not sharing with others include the rest of Meta, Facebook and probably most importantly, Facebook Ads? Ultimately if [it] is being shared with Facebook ads, that's also being shared with others.” To read the full reply, cl
As of now, the two main worries people have are being precisely located for personalized ads, and possibly being in danger at the hands of a follower or a viewer who clicks on their location. Hundreds are trying to figure out how to prevent this feature from being active on their devices.
If you have an iPhone and want to turn the Precise Location feature off, follow these steps:
1. Open your Settings app.
2. Click on the Location Services menu by manually looking for it (Privacy > Location Services) or by typing it in the search bar.
3. Look for Instagram or the app that you are trying to disable Precise Location for.
4. Click the app and look for the section that says Precise Location, and turn it off.
If you have an Android and want to turn the Precise Location feature off, follow these steps:
1. Swipe down to see your Control Center.
2. Click on the gear icon to open up your Settings.
3. Click on the Privacy menu by manually looking for it or by typing it in the search bar.
4. Click on Permission manager.
5. Look for Instagram or the app that you are trying to disable Precise Location for.
6. Click the app and look for the section that says Precise Location, and turn it off.
The possibility of this feature putting you in real danger is definitely there, however the chances are relatively low. However, many people still opt for a less traceable digital experience. To achieve that, this might be a useful first step to take.